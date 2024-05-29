SSP holds open court, warns SHO over poor performance

SUKKUR - SSP Sukkur Amjad Shaikh on Tuesday said that the Sukkur Police are committed to resolve public issues on priority. He said this while listening to the complaints and issues of the public as well as police officials during the open court held at his office. Senior police officers were also present on this occasion. During the open court, he listened to the complaints of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit.

The SSP Sukkur warned the Station House Officer (SHO) B Section Mansoor Hatar to improve his performance and recover the motor bike, stolen in the front of APP office last Friday night and arrest the culprits within 24 hours. He also directed him to send report to his offices in the given time frame. He further said that strict action will be taken against officials involved in bribery or corruption and a zero tolerance policy will be adopted in this regard. He emphasized that the Sukkur Police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens. “Such interaction would be continued in future to provide maximum relief to the citizens.” he added.

He said that interaction during open courts would help to promote friendly policing and will also ensure self-accountability, immediate resolution of citizens’ problems.