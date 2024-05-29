State of emergency lifted in New Caledonia

NOUMEA - France on Tuesday lifted a state of emergency in its Pacific territory of New Caledonia but is maintaining a curfew and sending hundreds of paramilitary reinforcements after two weeks of unrest in which seven people died and hundreds were injured. The French presidency said restrictions had been eased to let the main pro-independence FLNKS party hold meetings and for local representatives to try to get road barricades removed. Paris enforced the state of emergency after riots erupted over French plans to reform voting rights in the territory. Several hundred police and military reinforcements have already been sent to New Caledonia. Authorities said another 480 paramilitary gendarmes would leave France for the territory “within hours”. A night curfew from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am and a ban on alcohol sales will remain, the French government office in New Caledonia said. While the archipelago has been quieter, some disturbances were reported in Vallee-du-Tir district of the main city Noumea. There have been nearly 500 arrests since the unrest started. Long queues of traffic have built up in daylight hours but many roads, including to the international airport, are still closed with hundreds of burned out cars. The airport is to remain closed until June 2. Authorities said 600 police would be used to clear access to the Medipole hospital.