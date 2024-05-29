Tessori honours members of Pak US Alumni Network - Karachi Chapter

Karachi - Governor Sindh Mohammad Kamran Khan Tessori honored the members of the Pakistan US Alumni Network - Karachi Chapter in a prestigious ceremony at the Governor House. The event aimed to acknowledge the significant contribution of PUAN members to society through various activities and initiatives.

The ceremony also featured the unveiling of the Trophy for the First Ever Interprovincial Women’s Softball Championship in Pakistan. The championship, scheduled to begin in Karachi on May 30th, is being hosted by the Sindh Softball Association and sponsored by PNSC, KPT, Dr. Essa Laboratory, and Diagnostic Centres, with collaborative support from the Pakistan US Alumni Network Karachi. Governor Sindh Mohammad Kamran Khan Tessori spoke highly of PUAN’s activities, commending the thousands of Pakistanis who have returned from the United States and are working to uplift communities through the network. He also praised the president of PUAN, Dr. Farhan Essa Abdullah, for supporting various projects benefiting communities, including the promotion of peace, education, environmental sustainability, minority rights, and more. Dr Farhan Essa, the president of PUAN, noted the significance of holding the event in the historic Governor House of Sindh for the first time in the history of PUAN Pakistan. He appreciated the governor for opening the doors of the Governor’s House to the public and expressed hope that PUAN’s activities would bring positive impacts to society.

The event was attended by Faareha Fatima, the Alumni officer of the U.S. Consulate General Karachi, former law minister Barrister Shahida Jameel, high officials of Pakistan Shipping Corporation, Karachi Port Trust and other dignitaries. Tasawar ul Karim Baig hosted the event.

The following individuals were among the recipients of the awards: Amber N. Sajid, Sadia Rana, Mukesh, Mehreen Masood, Rahmeen Urooj Zaidi, Amir Shahab, Sameer Rah, Rozina Amirzada, Shumail Ali, Alice, Dr. Shumaila Burney, Huma Akramullah, and Tasawar ul Karim Baig.