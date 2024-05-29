Trophy of 1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women’s Softball C’ship unveiled

LAHORE - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that by providing equal opportunities to women players in sports, they can be empowered, and it will pave new ways and horizons for future generations. Hosting the Inter-provincial Women Softball Championship is an honor for Sindh and it will further promote equality and mutual respect between the provinces.He expressed these views while unveiling the trophy of the 1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women’s Softball Championship in a grand ceremony held at the Sindh Governor House.

Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) President Asif Azeem, Senior Vice President Dr Farhan Essa, Vice President Tehmina Asif, PNSC GM Admin Commodore Masood ul Hasan, Assistant Manager Admin Ayesha Leena and others were also present on this occasion. Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori said: “Being Governor of Sindh, I am proud that Sindh is hosting the first women’s softball championship at the inter-provincial level.From this event, along with increasing equality and mutual respect, the message of national unity will be promoted across the country.By organizing the championship, while the passion for softball among the women of Sindh will grow and new talent will also emerge.” He assured the Sindh Softball Association of all possible support for hosting this historic championship and said: “I am also grateful to other sponsors including PNSC for making this championship a success.” SFP President Asif Azeem said that the patronage of softball by the Governor of Sindh is welcome for this game. “On May 30, the opening ceremony of the championship will be held at KPT Football Stadium, Karachi, while the final of the event will take placeon the evening of June 1,” he added.