WZ Blues, EZ Whites, Blues win in Lahore Region U19 Cricket

LAHORE - Three matches were decided in the second round of the ongoing Regional Inter District U19 Tournament in the Lahore Region on Tuesday. At Ittefaq LRCA Ground, West Zone Blues triumphed over North Zone Blues with a commanding 103-run victory. Batting first, West Zone Blues posted an impressive total of 337/9 in their allotted 50 overs. The standout performance came from Mohib Bhatti, who scored 138 runs and was subsequently declared man of the match. Arslan Nadeem hit 63 and Jahangir Bilal 34. North Zone Blues, in reply, managed 234/6 in their 50 overs. Abdullah Asif top-scored with 55 runs, followed by Waleed Zahid Bajwa with 47.For West Zone Blues, Saad Nadeem bagged 2/32.

At Aligarh Cricket Ground, East Zone Whites edged out North Zone Whites by 3 wickets. North Zone Whitesput up a total of 230/5 in their 50 overs. Masim Abbas was top scorer with 62, supported by Moeez Butt with 51 and Muaaz Awan unbeaten 30. For East Zone Whites, Samar Zafar took 2/35. Chasing the target, East Zone Whites reached 231/7 in 48.4 overs. Musa Khan’s brilliant 74 runs earned him man of the match award, with Hamza Zahoor adding 55 and Saad Safdar 43. At Cricket Centre Ground, East Zone Blues registered a 2-wicket victory over West Zone Whites. Batting first, West Zone Whites were bowled out for 149 in 32.4 overs. Soban Mustafa scored 43 runs, while Faheem Abbas and Mujtaba Ali Sheikh added 22 and 18 runs respectively. Hassan Ali was outstanding with the ball, taking 4/26, supported by Bilal Ahsan with 3/31. East Zone Blues chased down the target in 32.2 overs, finishing at 151/8. Mahad Bajwa top-scored with 55 runs, and Hassan Ali hit unbeaten 28, earning him man of the match award.

Scores in Brief

WEST ZONE BLUES: 337/9 in 50 overs (Mohib Bhatti 138, Arslan Nadeem 63; M Ayas Kiyani 3/74, Khalid Khan 2/57) beat NORTH ZONE BLUES 234/6 in 50 overs (Abdullah Asif 55, Waleed Zahid Bajwa 47; Saad Nadeem 2/32) by 103 runs.

EAST ZONE WHITES 231/7 in 48.4 overs (Musa Khan 74, Hamza Zahoor 55; M Ahmad 2/36, Muaaz Awan 2/60) beat NORTH ZONE WHITES 230/5 in 50 overs (Masim Abbas 62, Moeez Butt 51; Samar Zafar 2/35) by 3 wickets.

EAST ZONE BLUES 151/8 in 32.2 overs (Mahad Bajwa 55, Hassan Ali 28*; Danish Saeed 4/37, Hassan Siddique 3/29) beat WEST ZONE WHITES 149 all out in 32.4 overs (Soban Mustafa 43, Faheem Abbas 22; Hassan Ali 4/26, Bilal Ahsan 3/31) by 2 wickets.