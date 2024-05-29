Yaum-e-Takbeer rally held

SUKKUR - Activists of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sukkur chapter on Tuesday took out a vehicle rally to commemorate the Youm-e-Takbeer, the day when Pakistan became a nuclear nation.

Consisting of dozens of vehicles and motorbikes, hoisting the national flags and portraits of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff, the rally started from World Globe and drove through bander road of the city. Later, the leaders of the rally also delivered speeches.

Rally marks Yom-e-Takbeer in Hyderabad

The district administration organized a rally here on Tuesday to mark Youm-e-Takbeer. The rally, led by Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abideen Memon, started from Shahbaz Building and ended outside the office of Postmaster General.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said the nation was marking a day when Pakistan emerged as an atomic power on the global stage by testing its nuclear bombs on May 28, 1998. He added that the tests had become inevitable for the country’s defence. Memon observed that the day also showed the world that the country was not behind any other country in the advancements in science and technology. “When we mark this day we also pay tribute to the country’s founders, leadership and the scientists and engineers whose tireless efforts helped Pakistan become a nuclear power,” he said.The Additional DC Shahzad Ahmed Saahi, Additional DC II Mahwish Aijaz and other officials attended the rally.