Youm-e-Takbeer observed with fervour in KP’s southern dists

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Like other parts of the country, the people of southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan - celebrate ‘Youm-e-Takbeer with great enthusiasm on Tuesday.

Several rallies and walks were held in which a large number of people including the political activists, civil society, officials of the district administrations etc to mark the historic day of May 28 when Pakistan successfully conducted nuclear tests at Chaghi.

On this auspicious occasion, special prayers were also offered for the prosperity, sovereignty and development of the country.

The participants of the rallies were chanting slogans “Allah-o-Akbar” and “Long live Pakistan,” creating an atmosphere filled with patriotic fervour. The speakers paid glowing tributes to the country’s scientists and congratulated the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer.

In Dera Ismail Khan, in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer Day, Provost Section, Gomal University held a walk the VC highlighted the significance of this historic day.

Similarly, district administration Dera organised a rally which was led by Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad.

The rally commenced from the Deputy Commissioner’s Office with participants and culminated after reaching Yadgar Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that day was of national pride for us when Pakistan demonstrated its sovereignty and defensive strength to the world.

Besides South Waziristan, in Tank too, a walk was held in this regard where Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Shoib cut a cake to mark the day.

The participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with soul stirring slogans and expressed their commitment to the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

RSO Dera organizes sports contests

The Regional Sports Office (RSO) on Tuesday organized different sports competitions here at Ratta Kulach Stadium to celebrate ‘Youm-e-Takbeer.’

Administrator of Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex Syed Shoaib Imran was the chief guest of the event in which cricket and football tournaments were organized.

The final match of cricket was won by ‘Shera Academy’ team who defeated ‘Aziz Academy’ team by five wickets. Waqas of Shera Academy scored 70 runs who was declared man of the match.

While the final match of Football tournament was tied between Al-Quresh Club and Durani Club with 2-2 goals. Later, Administrator of Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex Syed Shoaib Imran distributed prizes among the winner and runner up team captains and players with best performance.

Addressing the ceremony, Syed Shoaib Imran said that organising the event was aimed to celebrate ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’, a day when Pakistan successfully conducted nuclear tests. At the end of ceremony, prayers were offered for the sovereignty, development and prosperity of Pakistan.

Youm-e-Takbeer observed in Kohat

The Kohat District Administration organised a Takbeer Day program at the District Council Hall on Tuesday.

According to details, the ceremony saw a large turnout of officials from the district administration, Kohat Police, other government departments, and the general public.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Azmatullah Wazir addressed the gathering, emphasising the significance of Takbeer Day.

He urged everyone to pledge to use their abilities to make Pakistan a cradle of peace and prosperity.

He highlighted the value of freedom and affirmed that no sacrifice would be spared in protecting the motherland and ensuring its security.

DC Wazir acknowledged the sacrifices made by Pakistan’s armed forces, police, and law enforcement agencies.