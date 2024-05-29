Youm-e-Takbeer observed with national zeal

ISLAMABAD - The nation observed Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal and enthusiasm.

The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques for the peace and prosperity of the country. Quran Khawani and special prayers were organized across the country. It was public holiday on Tuesday.

It was twenty-six years ago on this day in 1998 that Pakistan had conducted nuclear tests in response to Indian nuclear explosions. Under the leadership of then Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, country defied international pressure to conduct the nuclear tests. This successfully established credible minimum deterrence had restored the balance of power in the region.

Rallies were taken out in different parts of the country to mark the Youm-e-Takbeer in a befitting manner.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, special ceremonies were held in schools and educational institutions while rallies were organized in Swabi and Orakzai.

A rally was also taken out in Rawalpindi. People from different walks of life participated in rallies.

They carried national flags and chanted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans and paid glowing tribute to the nuclear scientists for making the country’s defence impregnable