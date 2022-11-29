Share:

KHYBER - After ensuring the attendance of more than 90% of health workers, the outdoor patient department (OPD) of the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Landi Kotal, increased from 18,753 patients in April to 36,935 patients in October. In a press conference on Monday, Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Jamshed Saeed Sherani stated that the health centre was in dilapidated condition when he took over as MS of the hospital, but with the implementation of reforms by the new administration, the institution began to develop in all departments. As many as 21 Class-IV ghost employees were produced on their posts, and the monthly pay of 28 health staff who refused to join their duties was suspended. MS stated that this was the first time Rs 1,571,070 had been taken from the health centre’s inattentive health workers. He claimed that, in comparison to earlier times, the number of referral cases to Peshawar hospitals had been cut to half, and that subsequent actions will further decrease it. According to the District Health Information System (DHIS) Report, changes such as the establishment of a 40-bed medical ward, the establishment of a 10- bed surgical ICU and a 20-bed surgical ward, the establishment of a second operating theatre for the surgical department, the installation of a biometric system, and others were made in the hospital for the benefit of the locals. Patients in emergency rooms surged by 300 per cent after changes were implemented, while lab investigations jumped by 80 per cent, according to the report. The performance of the ultrasound and X-ray departments climbed to 60 per cent and 100 per cent, respectively, while eCG data increased to 300. As per reports total revenue of the hospital from Rs 938,060 in May climbed to Rs 1,689,390 in October. MS stated that the improvement of the radiology department, rectification of OT deficiencies, and resolution of the accommodation issue was their priorities to be addressed soon and that he and his team would work hard to work for the improvement of the hospital despite the allegedly baseless allegations levelled against him by some health staff.