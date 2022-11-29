Share:

LAHORE - The 2nd Abdul Nasir Memorial Under-19 Basketball Tournament was inaugurated by Karachi Sports Foundation President Barrister Syed Waseem Hashmi at Int’l Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh, Karachi on Monday. The notables present at the opening ceremony were Asif Azeem, Secretary SOA, Ahmed Ali Rajput, and prominent sports personalities of POA. The event is being organized by Usman Basketball Club under the patronage of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon. According to Usman Club President Shahida Parveen Kayani, eight U-19 teams are featuring in this event and Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate is organizing secretary. Meanwhile, Commissioner Karachi M Iqbal Memon has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of renowned industrialist, former President FPCCI and Chairman of UBG SM Muneer, who was one of the renowned sports patrons and had great services for promotion of sports in Karachi.