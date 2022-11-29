Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Sports Control Committee in collaboration with Islamabad Polo Club management is holding the 31st CAS Challenge Cup Polo Tournament 2022 at Islamabad Polo Club. The event, to be held from Nov 29 to Dec 5, inlcudes six teams i.e. PAF Blue, PAF White, Asean, ASC Rizvi, ASC Ahmed Khan and ASC Vaulters. Highranked civil & military officials and polo lovers would attend the mega event. The CAS Challenge Cup was introduced in 1985 and ever since, it has been a regular feature in PAF Sports Calendar