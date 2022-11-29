Share:

SIALKOT - Sialkot Deputy Commis­sioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that a special anti-polio campaign was started in the district during which 753,149 children under five years of age would given po­lio vaccine. He said that 2,676 mobile teams will go door to door, 153 fixed primary and rural health centers and hospitals, while 69 roaming/transit teams will perform the national duty of admin­istering polio drops at im­portant intersections and in­tersections. He said that the parents should call the Dis­trict Polio Control Room on phone number 0523560200 in the case if the team did not visit their area.