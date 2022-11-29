Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Education Minis­ter Naseebullah Mari on Mon­day revealed that 80 percent of teachers in the province do not perform their duties properly.

A large number of teachers have hired the services of irrel­evant and ineligible people on payment as their replacement in the schools.

He made these remarks while addressing a provincial-level school declamation con­test jointly organised by the education department and Na­tional Accountability Bureau Balochistan here at the Boys Scouts on Monday.

Secretary Schools Abdul Rauf Baloch, Director NAB M Rafique Memon, Director Schools Ab­dul Wahid Shakir, officials of the education department, teachers and students from across the province were also present on the occasion.

“I pay due respect to the hardworking teachers and al­ways tried my best to resolve their genuine issues,” he said while reiterating that “those playing with the future of the students of the province would not be spared.”

Stressing the need for across-the-board accountabil­ity against the absent teachers, the minister said: “In order to put the education department on the right track, we have to take tough decisions to achieve the international Sustainable Development Goals.”

About an inquiry commit­tee formed to check the ghost and absent teachers, the min­ister deplored that it unveiled shocking facts. “A large number of the absent teachers were found to have hired services of the irrelevant people for per­forming their duties in their respective schools.” Whenever, we took action against such black sheep, union and political pressure, hindered our stern action against the violators, he lamented.

He, however, said that a biometric system is being in­stalled to ensure the regularity and punctuality of the teachers.

Paying rich tribute to the de­voted teachers, he said there are hundreds of hardworking teachers in the province who are playing a pivotal role in the overall education develop­ment. “I am here just because of my teachers, else I would be holding a gun and living a use­less life,” he said while paying homage to his teachers.

He said that due to respect, I have for the teachers; I several times turned down proposals of teacher’s transfer. “Transfer­ring teachers on petty issues, demoralizes them, therefore, I don’t take pressure from any quarters in this connection.”

Secretary Education Abdul Rauf Baloch addressing the participants called for charac­ter building of students.

NAB Director M Rafique Memon on the occasion laud­ed the students for their bold stance on corruption. “After listening to the audacious stu­dents, it is for sure cent percent obvious that Pakistan is the country that allows freedom of expression.

Addressing the students, Director NAB congratulated them and said “You all must be thankful to God that you are free to express your views on any issue you come across.” He dispelled the impression that under the law of “Plea Bargain”, accused do not deposit money he accumulated through cor­ruption and corrupt practices. “Accused is bound to deposit an established amount in the national kitty under the law of Plea Bargain. Earlier, the win­ning students were awarded with shields.