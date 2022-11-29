Share:

A father is a man who expects his son to be as good a man as he is meant to be. A father works all his life to give his son a good quality of life. He sacrifices all his dreams to give him the best edu­cation and healthy life. Unfortu­nately, when his son grows older, he becomes successful and for­gets all these sacrifices done by his father for what he is today.

Nowadays, many young peo­ple don’t understand what sac­rifices their fathers have made for them. This entitlement over their parent’s money and inher­itance is also wrong. Therefore, I strongly urge all sons read­ing this to please try to fulfil the dreams of your father.

DR ASIF ALI KHOWAJA,

Lahore.