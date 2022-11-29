A father is a man who expects his son to be as good a man as he is meant to be. A father works all his life to give his son a good quality of life. He sacrifices all his dreams to give him the best education and healthy life. Unfortunately, when his son grows older, he becomes successful and forgets all these sacrifices done by his father for what he is today.
Nowadays, many young people don’t understand what sacrifices their fathers have made for them. This entitlement over their parent’s money and inheritance is also wrong. Therefore, I strongly urge all sons reading this to please try to fulfil the dreams of your father.
DR ASIF ALI KHOWAJA,
Lahore.