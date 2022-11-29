HYDERABAD - The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested Assistant Commissioner Mansoor Abbassi and Sindh Bank’s Assistant Manager Tabish Shah, who are nominated in Rs 2.14 billion land acquisition scam, here on Monday. The arrest was made after Anti Corruption Court denied them extension in bail. Abbassi, who was posted as AC New Saeedabad in Matiari district and was also the Land Acquisition Officer, Shah, who was also posted in the bank’s branch in Matiari, and former Deputy Commissioner Matiari Adnan Rashid are booked in a FIR lodged on the state’s complaint in the said case. They had been accused of embezzling the public funds in the name of land acquisition of M6 Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway for which the National Highway Authority (NHA) had transferred Rs 4.09 billion, which increased to Rs.4.63 billion over a period of time, in DC Matiari’s account in Sindh Bank. Rashid was arrested from Matiari on November 16 and he is currently in the custody of ACE under a 7-day physical remand which would end on December 1.
Share: