HYDERABAD - The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) ar­rested Assistant Commis­sioner Mansoor Abbassi and Sindh Bank’s Assistant Man­ager Tabish Shah, who are nominated in Rs 2.14 bil­lion land acquisition scam, here on Monday. The arrest was made after Anti Cor­ruption Court denied them extension in bail. Abbassi, who was posted as AC New Saeedabad in Matiari dis­trict and was also the Land Acquisition Officer, Shah, who was also posted in the bank’s branch in Matiari, and former Deputy Commis­sioner Matiari Adnan Rashid are booked in a FIR lodged on the state’s complaint in the said case. They had been accused of embezzling the public funds in the name of land acquisition of M6 Hyderabad-Sukkur Motor­way for which the National Highway Authority (NHA) had transferred Rs 4.09 bil­lion, which increased to Rs.4.63 billion over a period of time, in DC Matiari’s ac­count in Sindh Bank. Rashid was arrested from Matiari on November 16 and he is currently in the custody of ACE under a 7-day physical remand which would end on December 1.