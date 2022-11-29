Share:

PESHAWAR - Some officials in the Home Department have embezzled millions of rupees by inducting irrelevant persons in the police force declaring them as Khassadars and a committee has also been formed to probe the issue. Official sources in the department told The Nation that a few staffers of the Home Department had recruited staff in the police force by declaring them as Khassadar personnel, who were to be merged into police after the merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Another violation of the rules was that the merger of Khassadars into police force of the province was started from the lower cadre staffers. An inquiry committee formed for the purpose would also probe the merger of 77 Khassadars into the police force in Lakki Marwat district. The chairman of the committee is Deputy Secretary Judicial Home Department Umar Nawaz while RPO, DPO, Assistant Commissioner, and District Accounts Officer Bannu would be members of the body. It would also assess the salaries drawn by the personnel inducted in the force so far. Meanwhile, KP Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, who oversees the department currently, did not pick call, nor responded to text messages to comment on the issue.