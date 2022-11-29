Share:

Nov 28 - Anti polio drive on Monday started in the city and would continue till December 4. Ac­cording to official sources here, Deputy Commissioner Mu­hammad Ali said that polio teams were going door to door to administer polio vaccine drops to chil­dren under five years of age. He said that a target of administer­ing anti polio drops to 2 million children was being complet­ed during the drive. He appealed to the parents to cooper­ate with the teams to eliminate this menace from so­ciety. DC said that two drops of polio vaccine were es­sential for protect­ing children from polio disease.