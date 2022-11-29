Share:

QUETTA - A seven-day Anti-polio drive kicked off in six districts of Balochistan on Monday during which 0.978 million children be­low the age of five would be vaccinated.

“Anti-polio campaign was start in 203 union councils in six districts of Balo­chistan,” said Coordinator of Balochistan Emergency Operation Center Sayed Za­hid Shah in a statement.

The EOC coordinator said all arrange­ments had been finalised to launch the drive in the high-risk areas of the province. “Around 4160 teams were deployed who will administer polio drops to the children below the age of five,” the polio campaign was started in respective districts includ­ing Quetta, Pishin, Killa Abdullah, Cha­man, Mastung and Zhob districts.

It is pertinent to mention here that no case of polio virus has been reported in Balochistan for the last 19 months as polio virus has not been reported in the environment of Balochistan since April 2021. However, the EOC Coordi­nator feared “the presence of polio vi­rus in other areas of the country and in Afghanistan is a huge challenge for the province of Balochistan.”

He called upon the parents to assist with the polio workers during the polio prevention campaign. “Due to the un­flinching support from all segments of the society, spread of polio virus has ef­fectively been controlled.” He termed the role of the religious scholars imperative for complete eradication of the polio from the country. It might be recalled that as many as 21 polio cases have been re­ported in Pakistan during the year 2022