FAISALABAD - The Agriculture Department has invited applications from the sugarcane growers till January 4, 2023 for production competition.
A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Monday that growers of 13 districts including Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Mandi Bahauddin, Kasur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan were eligible to apply for sugarcane production competition if they had 5 acres to 25 acres cultivatable land.
He said that the government would provide Rs 30,000 as financial assistance to growers for one acre plot of sugarcane crop whereas the farmers selected through balloting would be bound to cultivate sugarcane crop on experimental plots according to recommendations of the department.
In this connection, the application forms were available free of cost in the offices of agriculture officer (extension) and assistant director agriculture (extension) while the same could also be downloaded from the website www.agripunjab.gov.pk. Photocopy of the form would also be accepted and the applications would be received up to January 4, 2023. More information in this regard could be obtained from agriculture department from 9am to 5pm or from agri helpline 0800-17000, he added.
WHEAT QUOTA OF TWO FLOUR MILLS SUSPENDED, TWO BOOKED
Multan district administration and food department suspended government’s wheat quota of two flour mills and got registered FIRs against owners over irregularities and black marketing during a crackdown conducted here on Monday.
Deputy Director Food Asif Raza and District Food Controller (DFC) Umair Sagheer launched a crackdown against flour mills and checked the record of government wheat quota and flour. During the inspection of Itehaad Flour Mills and Zakariya Flour Mills, the officers found both mills involved in packing government wheat in private gunny bags. The officers suspended government wheat quota of both mills and also got registered FIRs against the owners.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director Food Asif Raza said that both flour mills were running a network of shopkeepers through which they were selling flour by packing in private bags. He said that strict checking was being ensured at entry and exit points of the city to prevent the smuggling of wheat and flour adding that strict legal action was being taken against violators