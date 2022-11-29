Share:

FAISALABAD - The Agriculture Department has in­vited applications from the sugar­cane growers till January 4, 2023 for production competition.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Monday that growers of 13 districts including Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Mandi Bahauddin, Kasur, Muzaffar­garh, Layyah, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan were eligible to apply for sugarcane production competition if they had 5 acres to 25 acres cultivatable land.

He said that the government would provide Rs 30,000 as financial assis­tance to growers for one acre plot of sugarcane crop whereas the farmers selected through balloting would be bound to cultivate sugarcane crop on experimental plots according to rec­ommendations of the department.

In this connection, the applica­tion forms were available free of cost in the offices of agriculture of­ficer (extension) and assistant di­rector agriculture (extension) while the same could also be downloaded from the website www.agripun­jab.gov.pk. Photocopy of the form would also be accepted and the ap­plications would be received up to January 4, 2023. More information in this regard could be obtained from agriculture department from 9am to 5pm or from agri helpline 0800-17000, he added.

WHEAT QUOTA OF TWO FLOUR MILLS SUSPENDED, TWO BOOKED

Multan district administration and food department suspended gov­ernment’s wheat quota of two flour mills and got registered FIRs against owners over irregularities and black marketing during a crackdown con­ducted here on Monday.

Deputy Director Food Asif Raza and District Food Controller (DFC) Umair Sagheer launched a crack­down against flour mills and checked the record of government wheat quota and flour. During the inspection of Itehaad Flour Mills and Zakariya Flour Mills, the of­ficers found both mills involved in packing government wheat in pri­vate gunny bags. The officers sus­pended government wheat quota of both mills and also got registered FIRs against the owners.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director Food Asif Raza said that both flour mills were running a net­work of shopkeepers through which they were selling flour by packing in private bags. He said that strict checking was being ensured at entry and exit points of the city to prevent the smuggling of wheat and flour adding that strict legal action was being taken against violators