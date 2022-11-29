Share:

ISLAMABAD - The two-day Pakistan International Mountain Film Festival (PIMFF) concluded here late Sunday with awards ceremony for best films in various categories at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA). The House of Gods got award in Best Film, Admiral Tchumakov got Culture and Environment category while The Audience Award was given to Ego Land. The 8th edition of PIMFF screened a total of 15 films on the first day while 14 films were screened on the 2nd day of the festival featuring short films, documentaries, features, and animations related to mountains, adventure sports, nature, environment, climate change, mountain tourism, cultures and mountain communities etc. The theme for PIMFF 2022 was “Saving Indus”. All the films shortlisted for screening at PIMFF 2022 were judged by a national and international jury for the awards. PIMFF is the only event of its kind celebrating the art of film making in Pakistan. One of the only three mountain film festivals in Asia, this event of an international repute among the mountaineering and film community was conceived and founded by Wajahat Malik and Maryam Cheema in 2015.