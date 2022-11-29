Share:

QUETTA - At least five coal miners reached home safely and another one was still missing weeks after they were abducted by unidentified gunmen from Balochistan’s Mach. Officials said that the gunmen had abducted six colliers from Mach on November 13. Five of the victims reached their homes safely on Monday after being released by the kidnappers. One of the abducted labourers was still missing while the local administration was working to recover him. Official sources said the victims were working in a coalmine in Mach area of Balon district when some armed men kidnapped them and took them to unknown location.