LAHORE - Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sul­tan Raja chaired a meeting here on Monday to dis­cuss improvement in the Computerised Electoral Roll System (CERS). Provincial Election Commis­sioner Punjab Saeed Gull, regional election com­missioners, district election commissioners and officers of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) attended the meeting, which was held at the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab. Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Saeed Gul appreciated the step of reviewing rec­ommendations by the CEC and thanked him. ECP Director MIS Imran Ahmad gave a short briefing on various aspects of the CERS during the meeting

Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab of­fice’s Director MIS Babar Malik gave a detailed briefing for improvement of the CERS. He said that it was an important system for the commission. “Under the CERS, the commission registered vot­ers and prepared electoral rolls for the elections,” he added. He said that the system was present in the offices of ECP head office, provincial election commissioner Punjab and district election com­missioners, where district election commission­ers and officers registered votes and supervised the data entry system, as the registration officers. The new voters were registered and changes were made in the status of old voters after verification, through the system, he added. Babar Malik also gave a detailed briefing over recommendations, forwarded by the regional election commission­ers and district election commissioners for fur­ther improvement of the CERS.

The CEC welcomed recommendations of pro­vincial election commissioner Punjab, regional election commissioners, district election commis­sioners and others and said that the commission would review the recommendations submitted by all provinces in this regard. He said that the steps would be taken for improving the CERS in a meet­ing at the commission’s head office.