Share:

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Home and Tribal Affairs Department babar Saleem Swati has directed to review the arms policy to bring transparency and simplification in arms license issuance procedure and extend maximum facilitation to the people. He issued these directives while presiding over a review meeting regarding arms license policy here in Home and Tribal Affairs Department on Monday. During the briefing, the advisor was told that there were 1,555 registered arms dealers and 348 manufacturing units in the province. The number of dealers of prohibited bore manufacturing units is 79.