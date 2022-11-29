Share:

LAHORE - The Corps Commander Polo Cup sponsored by Diamond Pants will get underway today (Tuesday) here at Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF). According to JPF President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (R), for the first time in Pakistan, 14 teams are participating in the eight-goal tournament, which are divided into four zones. “Master Paints Black, 4 Corps and Guard Rice are in Zone A, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel, Kalabagh/Zacky Farms and Platinum Homes are in Zone B, FG/Din Polo, Master Paints/Newage Cables, Salam Polo and DS/Barry’s in Zone C and Diamond Paints, Rijas Group, Remington Pharma and Remounts are in Zone D,” he added. “The Corps Commander Cup is the calendar event of Pakistan Polo Association (PPA) and is conducted here every year. Professional players from Argentina, Iran, England and Pakistan are featuring in the event, while John Fisher, a professional umpire from England, will be officiating the matches.