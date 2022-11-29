Share:

I Syed Almas Haider Shah have passed the Secondary School Certificate (Matric) in the Annual Examination under Roll No 66636 from the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Gujranwala. My father’s name is Syed Iftikhar Hussain Shah whereas on my certificate my father’s name has been mentioned as Syed Iftikhar Haider Shah, which is incorrect. I want to get change my father’s name from Syed Iftikhar Haider Shah to Syed Iftikhar Hussain Shah if any person/ organization/agency has any objection, the same may be intimated in writing to the Secretary Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Gujranwala within 15 days. Candidates Name: Syed Almas Haider Shah, Father’s Name: Syed Iftikhar Hussain Shah Address: Naqvi House, Ali Street, Bismillahabad, Chack Jalal Din, Rawalpindi. (CM-0918) <court notice In the Court of Rao Mubashir Hussain Additional District Judge Gujar Khan Hassan Akhtar Vs Muhammad Hanif etc, Appeal, To:- Muhammad Hanif s/o Lal Khan, Muhammad Aziz deceased through legal heirs:-, Ghulam Fareed, Muhammad Bilal sons, Aqeela bibi, Jameela bibi, Nabeela bibi, Saleem Akhtar d/o Muhammad Aziz R/o Darkala, Tehsil Gujar Khan, District Rawalpindi. You will be taken to court by newspaper advertisement to appear through personal presence, counsel or attorney of that is the date originally notified, otherwise unilateral action. Hiring date 30-11-2022 time: 9:00am (CM-0919)