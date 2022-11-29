Share:

A local court in Islamabad on Tuesday extended the physical remand of PTI leader and former federal minister Senator Azam Swati for another four days.

The court extended Azam Swati’s remand until December 3 and also approved his lawyer’s application exempting the PTI leader from court appearance.

Babar Awan argued that there were threats to Azam Swati’s life, so he be exempted from court appearance.

Judge Muhammad Shabbir directed that Azam Swati should be presented in court until court’s next order. The judge, however, maintained that Azam Swati’s virtual appearance in court must be ensured.

The prosecutor intervened praying the court to write down it its order that Azam Swati was not produced in the court on his lawyer’s request.