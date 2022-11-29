Share:

ISLAMABAD - British Deputy High Commissioner and Director Trade for Pakistan Sarah Mooney, while expressing immersive interest regarding diverse investment plans in Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone, has dropped a strong hint about UK investors’ participation in the International Investors Conference being planned next year in Gwadar. She said this during her two-day visit to Gwadar, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday. She carried an agenda of evaluating investment potential and met league of officials in Gwadar Port, Gwadar Port Authority and Gwadar Development Authority. She also interacted with traders and members of Gwadar Chamber of Commerce and Industry. During her visit at Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), the British Deputy High Commissioner met with Director Finance GDA Tariq Aziz Lassi who gave a detailed briefing about Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan and GDA projects. Tariq Aziz Lassi said that GDA is providing opportunities for foreign investment and for this purpose Central Business District, Special economic District and Free Economic Zone have been identified where an environment of safe and attractive incentives has been created for domestic and foreign investors. “Gwadar International Airport will be completed next year, with the completion of which Gwadar will be a new addition to the world map for domestic and foreign trade and tourism,” he mentioned. On this occasion, the Deputy High Commissioner discussed the opportunities and possibilities of foreign investment in Gwadar and expressed keen interest in investing in Gwadar