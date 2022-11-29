ISLAMABAD    -   Former prime minis­ter Shahid Khaqan Ab­basi said that dissolving the provincial assemblies would not resolve the is­sues being faced by the country and would fur­ther cause “destabiliza­tion” and anarchy. 

This he said while talking to a private news channel on Monday.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) supremo Nawaz Sharif would return back to Pa­kistan, adding that the for­mer PM Nawaz was still under medical treatment. He held that Nawaz was disqualified and ousted from politics but he was still the “epicenter” of Pa­kistan’s politics.

While responding to a question, he observed that in given circumstances elections could not bring stability to the country, stressing first to stabilize the country economically. 

Shahid Khaqan Abba­si said that bringing the no-confidence motion was constitutional; brush­ing aside allegations that seeking the trust of vote against former PM Imran Khan caused instability in Pakistan. 

He opined that by go­ing into elections in two to three months could be detrimental for the coun­try’s economy.