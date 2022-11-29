Share:

WAH CANTT - The police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who had allegedly been wanted in a double murder case in the limits of Wah Cantt police station. The Sub-divisional Police officer (SDPO) Mian Afzaal Shah on Monday while talking to the media said that the arrested accused Hassan was wanted in a double murder case of victims namely Gohar and Israr. Reportedly the accused went underground after committing the crime. He said that Police acting on a tip-off raided his hide out and arrested him.