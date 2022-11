Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday has rejected the PTI chairman Imran Khan’s plea against a fine pertaining to the case of code of conduct violation in the Peshawar by-polls.

According to details, ECP has thrown out the appeal filed by former prime minister against the violation of code of conduct in the NA-45 constituency of Peshawar.

The election watchdog has sustained a fine of Rs 30,000 on Imran Khan.