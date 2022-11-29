The MDCAT entry test is a very hard step toward getting admission in a medical college. Earlier this month, the MDCAT entry test was conducted across the country. However, every test-taker faced a myriad of hurdles. For instance, a high temperature in the exam room, out-of-course questions, and an uncooperative invigilator caused many students to lose attention.
These students leave no stone unturned to for their vibrant future. Sadly, these flaws of the system play with their upcoming endeavors. This incident has caused gloominess and difficult thoughts for the student. In fact, after this unsuccessful attempt, many questions were hurled by society which caused additional misery and emotional disturbance.
My hope is that these drawbacks in the system will be resolved shortly.
MUZAMIL HUSSAIN,
Hyderabad.