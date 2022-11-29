Share:

The MDCAT entry test is a very hard step toward getting ad­mission in a medical college. Ear­lier this month, the MDCAT en­try test was conducted across the country. However, every test-taker faced a myriad of hurdles. For instance, a high temperature in the exam room, out-of-course questions, and an uncoopera­tive invigilator caused many stu­dents to lose attention.

These students leave no stone unturned to for their vibrant fu­ture. Sadly, these flaws of the sys­tem play with their upcoming en­deavors. This incident has caused gloominess and difficult thoughts for the student. In fact, after this unsuccessful attempt, many questions were hurled by society which caused additional misery and emotional disturbance.

My hope is that these draw­backs in the system will be re­solved shortly.

MUZAMIL HUSSAIN,

Hyderabad.