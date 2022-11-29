Share:

On October 07, 1958, Iskander Mirza, the first President of Pakistan abrogated the 1956 constitution and brought martial law in the country. His ambition was short-lived. On October 27, 1958, the first Desi Sipah-e-Salar Ayub Khan deposed Mirza and took control. Khan ran the country with an iron fist, using the co­ercive state apparatus against those who opposed his misrule. On March 25, 1969, the dictator had to step down due to coun­trywide street protests mostly by student and labour unions. Going against his consti­tution, he handed over power to Agha Moham­mad Yayha Khan, the Army Chief. Agha abrogated the 1962 constitution. To run the country a Legal Framework Order (LFO) was enacted. Free and fair elections were held based on an adult franchise in the year 1970 to elect a constituent assembly. When he failed to call the assembly session, civil war broke out in the eastern wing and Jinnah’s Pakistan was dismembered. Finally, under pressure, Agha stepped down on December 20, 1971. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB), the popularly elected leader of what remained took the oath of office as President and Chief Martial Law Administrator (CMLA).

Asma Jehangir, the famous civil rights lawyer of her time, had filed a petition against the detention of her father under martial law regulations. Ham­ood Rehman, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) was close to declaring the two martial laws illegal (October 1958, March 1969). To keep order, ZAB moved fast to lift military rule. He took the oath of office as President under the 1972 Interim Con­stitution, thus ending over thirteen years of mili­tary dictatorship. When an Army moves it targets its enemy. Once it takes over it identifies its friends and foes in the captured arena. Those who resist are dealt with firmly and kept at bay. Under dicta­torship, dissent and defiance carried a heavy toll that ordinary folks cannot bear. The dungeons of the Lahore Fort where torture was carried bears fact to the struggle of the few brave souls against tyranny. Finally, Muhammad Khan Junejo as Zia’s handpicked Prime Minister (PM) decided to shut down these ‘torture cells’.

As a Muslim League child, I had the opportunity of meeting the stalwarts of the freedom movement. They were able and honest individuals committed to their cause who desired to serve not rule. When I first met the frontmen of the first usurper the com­parison was shocking. Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi was launched in Lahore. During my days at Government College, I had the chance of observing both the best and the worst of the lot. As a pre-engineering stu­dent, I then moved to Punjab University for my en­gineering degree followed by higher education in the US. On my return, I found that Nawaz Sharif had managed to become the PM.

Eleven years of Zia (July 05, 1977, to August 17, 1988) followed by nine years of Musharraf (October 12, 1999, to August 18, 2008) carries the total siege years to thirty-three (33). A total lack of ownership prevails in all civilian institutions. There is a famous saying; “When exposing a crime is treated as com­mitting a crime, you are being ruled by criminals.” Unfortunately, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has been ruled by the unscrupulous who otherwise had no chance to emerge on merit. Imran Khan has de­cided to fight till the end. It is a do-or-die situation, now or never. Pakistan and its people have to be lib­erated to grow and advance. Nation-building can no longer be delayed or denied. Free and fair elections are the way forward to be held as soon as possible.

Dr Farid A Malik

The writer is Ex-Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation, email: fmaliks@hotmail.com