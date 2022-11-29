Share:

RAWALPINDI - England head coach Brendon McCullum on Monday said that England would be trying to play an aggressive brand of cricket against Pakistan in the three-match Test series to entertain people. England team arrived in Pakistan on Saturday after their Test camp at the Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub. This is England’s first visit to Pakistan in 17 years to play a Test series. The first Test starts in Rawalpindi on Thursday. “One of the things we try and do is to respect the conditions but at the same time if we are given the opportunity to try and play aggressive and attacking cricket then we’ll try and take that option,” he told media here at a news conference. “It’s authentic to the line-up that we’ve. That’s how the guys who are in our squad play and that is what gives them the most freedom and best opportunity to perform at the highest level. We know it might not be as prominent aggressive cricket as we’ve seen in the past but there will be opportunities to try and play positively. I expect our guys to take on those opportunities.” He noted that Test cricket was not as popular as it used to be in the past hence it was necessary to make redball cricket entertaining and exciting. “We see an obligation that if people turn on the TV anywhere around the world or they pay their money to come and watch you play that they head away somewhat entertained. For us it’s about trying to play that style. We know it is not always going to be successful. What we have seen over a short period of time is it can unlock your skill. “If we’re trying to put a positive slant on the style of play then it allows the talent to come out. That is what we believe. We have had some success in the recent history with it. I expect us to still play positively given the opportunities.” According to McCullum, winning away from home is the biggest accomplishment one could achieve as a Test player and as a Test team. “We understand the size of the challenge in front of us. But that’s great.