LAHORE - Environmental Protection De­partment (EPD) Secretary Us­man Ali Khan has said that the process of disposing of plastic items with less than specified microns, especially shopping bags, should be made beneficial for the consumer so that they take more interest in the pro­cess of improving the environ­ment. He stressed that recy­clable shopping bags should be manufactured in the province.

He reviewed the draft strat­egy of the Punjab government on plastic recycling while chair­ing a meeting of environmental experts, here on Monday.

In his address to the partici­pants in the meeting, the EPD secretary emphasised making the strategy of reusing plas­tic items more feasible and said that more focus should be placed on domestic consumers.

Usman Ali said that the strat­egies adopted in different coun­tries would be implemented in Punjab on the model of the neighboring country. He said that instead of only big shop­ping malls, the plastic strategy should be developed keeping in mind the situation at the grass­roots and household level. The EPD secretary directed experts to improve the strategy draft as soon as possible so that it could be approved by the provincial government. Director General EPA Khawaja Zeeshan Sikandar also attended the meeting.