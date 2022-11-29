Share:

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday adjourned hearing of an explo­sive material recovery case against two mem­bers of a proscribed organisation till December 1. ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings, wherein the accused, Irfan alias Mistri and Osama Shaukat, were produced amid strict security. The prosecution produced two witnesses in compliance with the court’s previ­ous orders. The court recorded statements of the witnesses, who were also cross-examined by the defence counsel. Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till Dec 1 and sum­moned more witnesses on the next date of hear­ing. The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had filed the challan against the accused. It was alleged that the accused were members of a pro­scribed organisation and explosive material and detonators were recovered from them.