Farhat Shehzadi, aka Farah Gogi, has served a defamation notice of Rs5 billion to Umer Farooq Zahoor, Journalist Shahzaib Khanzada and Geo Tv, for leveling allegations in Toshakhana watch selling case.

According to details, a close friend of former first lady Farhat Shehzadi has served defamation notice to Umer Farooq Zahoor, Geo Tv and its Journalist Shahzaib Khanzada for launching a derogatory campaign against her.

An Rs5 billion defamation notice served through Azhar Siddiq Advocate said criminal cases would also be filed against Farooq, Geo Tv and Shahzaib Khanzada for defaming Farhat Shehzadi.

The notice further said, Farhat Shehazadi did not visit Dubai in 2019, so how can she sell the watch to Umer Farooq Zahoor?

Farhat Shehzadi said the allegations were only meant to defame her and make Imran Khan controversial.

The notice has demanded an apology from Umer Farooq, Geo Tv, and Shahzaib Khanzada within seven days or faces a defamation suit.

Umer Farooq Zahoor, who reportedly has the luxury watch sold by the PM, had claimed in the Geo News program that Farah sold him the watch for Rs330 million in Dubai in April 2019.

Umer had claimed that close friend of first lady sold the watch to him directly.