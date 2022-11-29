Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Tas­neem Ahmed Qureshi said on Monday that the government was creating a favourable business and industrial environment in the country to restore confidence of local industrialists, traders and investors.

He chaired a meeting at the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Au­thority (SMEDA) head office, and was briefed by SAMEDA Chief Executive Offi­cer Hashim Raza about authority’s work­ing, achievements and targets. Other se­nior SMEDA officers were also present.

Tasneem Ahmed said, “We are trying to promote a business-friendly culture in the country with the help of all in­stitutions related to business develop­ment including SMEDA, as the govern­ment alone could not overcome serious problems like unemployment and pov­erty.” He promised that incentives and facilities would be provided for the investment, made by private sector to create employment opportunities es­pecially through promotion of small and medium businesses. He said politi­cal stability was a prerequisite to eco­nomic development, asserting that in today’s world, only those nations were truly free which had stabilised their respective economies and developed themselves on strong footing.

The SAPM said that the coalition gov­ernment in centre wanted to transform the country as a truly free and inde­pendent by laying greater focus on eco­nomic development, which was the only way to get rid of all social and economic problems. He hoped that viable eco­nomic and business policies of the gov­ernment would help restore confidence of the local businessmen and industri­alists, and they would start diverting their investment from real estate to in­dustry and manufacturing sector.

Tasneem Qureshi thanked the prime minister for appointing him as his spe­cial assistant on the proposal of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and entrusting him with the responsibility of industrial and commercial development. SMEDA CEO Hashim Raza gave a detailed presentation to the SAPM about the au­thority’s services, projects, working, achievement and targets. He mentioned that SMEDA had identified 11 business sectors having fast growth, export and employment potential, which included information technology, tourism, hor­ticulture, construction, fisheries, dairy and livestock, light engineering, miner­als, leather, logistics and textiles.