The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday requested assistance from Dubai police to probe the murder of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif.

In a letter written to Dubai police, the FFC requested to seek information on Arshad Sharif’s place of staying, the footage of the house he was residing in and its surroundings, and a record of his movement within the city. The committee has also requested the CDR (call data record) of the journalist during his stay in Dubai.

Among other information, the FFC has sought details on the arrivals and departures of Pakistani passport holders from October 10 to October 20. The committee also wants the UAE government to disclose the name of the UAE government official who asked Sharif to leave the UAE, before the journalist moved to Kenya.

The FFC has also requested to nominate the concerned focal person for further correspondence.

It is imperative to mention here that Arshad Sharif – a senior journalist murdered in Kenya – is reported to have been residing in Dubai (UAE) before moving to Kenya. He was murdered in Kenya on October 24.

The PTI had alleged that Sharif was "forced" to move to Kenya by government officials in Pakistan. The incumbent government denied the allegation.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif had formed a committee to probe the assassination of the journalist. The committee has already traveled to Kenya and is now seeking the assistance of Dubai authorities to collect further information.