QUETTA - The Fisheries Depart­ment of Balochistan on Monday caught two illegal trawlers and arrested 16 people on suspicion of il­legal fishing in the coastal belt of the province. Talk­ing to the media persons, Director General Fisher­ies Saifullah Khaitran said that strict action would be taken against those found guilty of illegal fishing in the coastal belt. “As many as 16 people have been apprehended during the action of the fisheries de­partment,” he said, adding that the patrolling team was working day and night to thwart violators.