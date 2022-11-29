Share:

QUETTA - Five people sustained burn injuries in an oil tanker explosion at a welding shop in Quetta the other day. The incident occurred when the oil tanker ex­ploded during the welding of its tank. As a result, five people sustained burn in­juries, a private news chan­nel reported. The injured were identified as M Sar­war, Naseebullah, Sultan M, Umar Agha and M Anwar. Rescue 1122 officials and Edhi ambulances reached the site and shifted the in­jured to a nearby hospital.