QUETTA - Five people sustained burn injuries in an oil tanker explosion at a welding shop in Quetta the other day. The incident occurred when the oil tanker exploded during the welding of its tank. As a result, five people sustained burn injuries, a private news channel reported. The injured were identified as M Sarwar, Naseebullah, Sultan M, Umar Agha and M Anwar. Rescue 1122 officials and Edhi ambulances reached the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.
Staff Reporter
November 29, 2022
