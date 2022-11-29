Share:

RAWAlPINDI - Rawalpindi district police on Monday finalized foolproof security arrangements for the Pak-England practice session and cricket match. According to a police spokesman, City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad nadeem Bukhari was supervising the security arrangements. He informed that 3000 cops had been deployed to ensure foolproof security arrangements. The CPO during a visit to the cricket stadium and adjoining areas directed the police officers to make the best possible arrangements for the cricket match, he added. Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Waseem Riaz Khan, SPs Rawal, Saddar and other senior officers were present on the occasion. The CPO was briefed regarding the foolproof security and traffic arrangements for the Pak-England Cricket match. The spokesman said that Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, nasir Mehmood Satti had also instructed the police officers to utilize all available resources for foolproof security at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, its surroundings, and cricket teams during the practice session and Pak-England cricket match that is scheduled to commence here from november 28. Moreover, The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has finalized the traffic arrangements to facilitate the motorists on Pak-England cricket matches. According to a CTP spokesman, the practice session of the Pakistan and England cricket teams is to start here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Double Road. Under the traffic plan devised on the orders of Chief Traffic Officer (Rawalpindi) Taimoor Khan, more than 432 traffic police personnel would perform duties during the cricket matches to maintain traffic flow, he added. In the wake of the rush of cricket fans on the Double Road, additional traffic police personnel would be deployed on other alternative routes. The CTO also directed all the circle in-charges to monitor the traffic arrangements in their circles, and ordered the sector in-charges to be present in the field and keep the flow of traffic uninterrupted, he said. An enhanced number of traffic wardens were deployed on alternative routes to ease traffic flow and facilitate the road users, he said, adding, CTP was trying to spread awareness about up-todate traffic situation through FM 88.6 and social media.