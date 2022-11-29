Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - About 48,000 edu­cated youngsters got digital training under e-Rozgaar schemes and are earning livelihood amicably through the modern concept of free­lancing across the province. In-charge e-Rozgaar Train­ing Centre Muzaffargarh Malik Tabraiz in a statement observed that training in seven different programmes was in progress, under the joint initiative of the Youth Affairs and Sports Depart­ment and the Punjab Infor­mation Technology Board. The youth can earn a living online and in a dignified manner from their home, he highlighted. About the crite­ria, Tabraiz noted that can­didates with six-year educa­tion could get admission to the training programme. In­terested candidates can also submit their online applica­tion on the website www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk.