Gresha, a dated area in district Khuzdar, entirely depends on agriculture and contributes a great amount of yield. Despite this, Gresha is neglected and pushed toward water scarcity. A majority of its residents are farmers whose only source of income is farming. Water shortage has become a stumbling block for them to get their bread and butter. In fact, water is essential for survival as well as for agriculture. Water scarcity affects the quality of seasonal fruits which leads both the farmers and local economy toward huge losses. While it frequently rains in Gresha, the water is wasted due to the lack of a dam. Added this wastage, it also causes soil erosion. Likewise, farmers should be able to store water to increase cultivation of essential crops and help in the stability of the economy.
HATIR ASLAM,
Quetta.