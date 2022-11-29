Share:

Gresha, a dated area in dis­trict Khuzdar, entirely de­pends on agriculture and con­tributes a great amount of yield. Despite this, Gresha is neglected and pushed toward water scarci­ty. A majority of its residents are farmers whose only source of in­come is farming. Water shortage has become a stumbling block for them to get their bread and but­ter. In fact, water is essential for survival as well as for agriculture. Water scarcity affects the quali­ty of seasonal fruits which leads both the farmers and local econ­omy toward huge losses. While it frequently rains in Gresha, the water is wasted due to the lack of a dam. Added this wastage, it also causes soil erosion. Like­wise, farmers should be able to store water to increase cultiva­tion of essential crops and help in the stability of the economy.

HATIR ASLAM,

Quetta.