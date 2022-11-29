Share:

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced fully funded scholarships for studies in China for the session 2023-24.

The Higher Education Commission has set December 15, 2022, deadline to apply for scholarships in Chinese universities.

HEC has invited applications from Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistani students to study and conduct research in various fields at the best universities in China.

China Scholarship Council (CSC), entrusted by the Ministry of Education, People’s Republic of China, is responsible for the enrollment and administration of the Chinese Government Scholarship Program.

Qualified applicants can apply for scholarships for Undergraduate/Bachelor, Masters & Doctoral/Ph.D. programs in their respective fields of study.

Designated Chinese Universities offer a wide variety of academic programs in science, engineering, agriculture, medicine, economics, legal studies, management, education, history, literature, philosophy and Fine Arts etc. for scholarship recipients at all levels.

The deadline to submit an online application on the HEC portal www.scholarship.hec.gov.pk under learning opportunities abroad is Thursday, 15th December 2022.

To submit an online application on China Scholarship Council’s portal under category A (agency No. 5861), please visit Campuschina.org.

As per the details of the scholarships, tuition funds will be comprehensively used by the host university.

The stipend, as per China Govt. Scholarship Program, the undergraduate students will get CNY 2,500 per month (Min), masters students: CNY 3,000 per month (Min), and Ph.D. students: CNY 3,500 per month (Min).

The travel expenditure would be borne by the scholarship winners themselves. HEC will have no financial responsibility, according to the official.