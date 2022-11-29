Share:

QUETTA - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited applications under the project, “Law Graduates Scholar­ship Programme for the Students of Balochistan for Study Abroad-HEC”.

According to official sources from the HEC, the applicants hav­ing Domicile/Local Certificate of Balochistan province are eligible for award of scholarships for law studies in the categories including Indigenous LLM, Foreign LLM, and Foreign PhD. The maximum age on the closing date of submission of ap­plications is 30 years for LLM, while 35 years for PhD.

For LLM and PhD scholarships, the candidates must have com­pleted LLB and LLM respectively from HEC-recognised universities/Degree Awarding Institutions on or before the closing date of the ap­plication with at least 50 percent marks in Bachelor’s degree. Ap­plicant must secure minimum 50 percent marks (Accumulative Test Score) in Aptitude Test.

Any applicant who is already avail­ing of any other scholarship is not eligible to apply. It is important to mention here that eligible applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of test and academic credentials scores.

At least 15-20 percent scholar­ships will be reserved for children from families of the victims (mar­tyred/severely injured) of the blast of August 8, 2016, in Quetta, if they fulfill the required criteria. In case of the non-availability of students from victim families, scholarships will be awarded on merit to other eligible candidates.

Local LLM scholarships will only be awarded to the students study­ing/seeking admission in HEC-rec­ognised Public Sector Universities/Institutions or W-category Private Universities.

Foreign scholarship applicants have to provide an admission letter in the top 500 universities (in QS Ranking) after the selection.

The merit list of scholarships will be prepared based on online information/data provided by the applicants and in case of any mis­representation/error/omission, the scholarship shall be cancelled at any stage. If the applicants are already employed/serving, they should be from the law-relevant field (Practic­ing Advocate, Judicial Officer, Law faculty members and Prosecutors from Prosecution Departments). The Scholarship Management Com­mittee would review the organiza­tions of already employed appli­cants. The decision of the committee to consider the already employed applicants will be final. However, the serving employees will be required to provide NOC and study leave from their respective organizations. The HEC announced December 19, 2022, as the deadline to submit an online application for the scholarships