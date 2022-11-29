Share:

NEW YORK - Fans of the TV blockbuster “Yellowstone” are in for a treat after Paramount + released a preview of the upcoming prequel “1923” – starring Harrison Ford and Oscarwinner Helen Mirren. The official trailer, which runs at 90 seconds long, promises high drama when the second installment of the “Yellowstone” origin story premieres on December 18 in the US and Canada and the following day in the UK and Australia. Created by actor and filmmaker Taylor Sheridan, “1923” is the next chapter in the tale of the Dutton clan, introducing a new generation of the family led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). According to a statement issued by Paramount+, “the series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of prohibition and the great depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.” “Yellowstone,” which follows the lives and drama of the modernday Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, has been a massive hit for Paramount+ and stars another movie star, Kevin Costner. The muchanticipated “1923” follows on the success of another “Yellowstone” spinoff – “1883” – which stars real-life spouses Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, along with Sam Elliott. It tells the story of how the family came to own Yellowstone ranch. Speaking with an Irish accent, Mirren, 77 – who won an Academy Award in 2006 for her role in “The Queen” – looks set to be a formidable opponent for those trying to take over her family’s land. In one scene in the trailer, she warns: “Men kill quick with a bullet or a noose.