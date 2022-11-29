Share:

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar, will pay a day-long visit to Kabul today (Tuesday) to hold dialogues with the Afghan interim government.

According to Foreign Office’s spokesperson, bilateral relations, including cooperation in the areas of education, trade and investment, regional connectivity, people-to-people contacts and matters related to regional security will be discussed.

State Minister Hina Rabbani Khar will also reaffirm Pakistan’s continued commitment and support for all efforts aimed at strengthening peace and enhancing prosperity in Afghanistan.

“As a friend and neighbour of Afghanistan, Pakistan will reaffirm its abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, in particular through its efforts to ease the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and to create real opportunities for economic prosperity of Afghan men, women and children,” the statement read.

The visit comes after the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Monday called off the ceasefire agreed with the government in June and announced attacks across the country, according to a statement from the group.

Talks between Pakistani officials and the militant outfit first started in October last year but broke down in December.