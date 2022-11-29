Share:

LAHORE - Mohammad Huraira’s double century and centuries by Umar Amin and Umar Waheed have given Northern a 309-run lead over Sindh at the close of day three of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final here at Gaddafi Stadium on Monday. Resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 296-2 in pursuit of Sindh’s first-innings score of 284 all out, Huraira and skipper Umar Amin started their innings in style and the right-handed batter Huraira brought up his double-century off 217 balls, which included 31 fours and two sixes. This was Huraira’s first double ton in this edition of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. He was eventually dismissed for 221 off 236 balls, ending the 308-run partnership for the third wicket with Umar Amin. Amin was later joined by right-handed Umar Waheed and the pair stitched 48 runs for the fourth wicket. The Northern skipper was next to return back to the hut not before scoring his fourth century of the tournament as he struck 13 fours during his 207-ball 114 knock. Next batter to join Waheed was Mubasir Khan, who was dismissed by off-spinner Aaliyan Mahmood for four runs with the Northern scorecard reading 389-5 in 87 overs. At that point of the match, wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir and Umar Waheed knitted a 155-run partnership for the sixth wicket. During this stand, Waheed brought up his first century in the tournament. He was dismissed by Asif Mehmood after scoring 109 off 162 balls, smashing 21 boundaries. Rohail Nazir was dismissed by Aaliyan six runs shy of his second century of the tournament. His 94-run innings included seven fours and two sixes, which came off 149 balls. Northern were finally bowled out for 593 in 141 overs. For Sindh, Aaliyan and M Umar bagged four wickets apiece. Sindh – the champions of National T20 this season – will come out today (Tuesday) to start their second innings with a deficit of 309 runs.