Share:

ISLAMABAD - The candidates in e l e c t i o n campaigns are seen giving much importance to the voters of their constituencies with their tall claims to bring unprecedented reforms.The culture of door-to-door canvassing campaigns and public meetings by the candidates is prevalent throughout the country. But, there would hardly be any example of taking opinion about leaving the seat from relevant constituencies. The political leaders were hardly seen giving respect to the voice of voters in this particular matter. The politics of tendering en-bloc resignations is not new in the country’s political history as Muttahida Qaumi Movement [MQM] led by Altaf Hussain, re-named as MQM [Pakistan], has been given credit for introducing this political move. The MQM was later wooed by its coalition partners as the lawmakers rejoined the parliament with the gap of not more than ten days. This political strategy was later adopted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI] in 2014 but this political party had also preferred to rejoin the parliament. The PTI MNAs led by Imran Khan, for the second time, tendered en-masse resignations only from the National Assembly around seven months ago and the matter of accepting these resignations is still hanging in the balance. Some members of the coalition government, according to the MPs desiring not to be named, are pushing the Speaker National Assembly to accept around 30 resignations of PTI members from different constituencies. PTI Chairman Imran Khan has recently shocked the incumbent government with the threat to submit en-bloc resignations from Punjab Assembly and KP Assembly. The announcement to detach his party from the parliamentary politics, with the attempt to dissolve both the provincial assemblies, is considered as a move to compel the government for conducting snap polls. “Total 563 PTI seats including 123 seats in National Assembly, 297 seats in Punjab Assembly, 115 seats in KP Assembly, 26 seats in Sindh Assembly and two seats in Balochistan will be vacated for conducting the polls,” PTI’s leader Fawad Chaudhary has mentioned in one of his recent tweets. The country, which is struggling to arrange $30 billion, has to bear around Rs 22 billion in case of conducting elections only in two provinces [Punjab and KP]. Whereas, political pundits viewed that the by-elections on 411 constituencies is near to impossible in the current situation. On the other side, rumour mills have started spinning fast that governor’s rule could be imposed in the two provinces any time. To clarify the mist, former secretary election commission of Pakistan Kanwar Dilshad talking to this newspaper said that the governor cannot advise for dissolving the assembly during the running session. “There is no parliamentary tradition for moving a no-trust motion during the session,” he said, citing the concerned rules and regulations. The former Secretary ECP said that former President Farooq Leghari had also waited to dissolve the National Assembly [in 1996] for some days due to this reason. The former president dissolved the National Assembly [Benazir government] once the speaker prorogued the lower house. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chief Imran Khan, after announcing to detach from parliamentary politics, is in consultation with the senior leadership of his party to create political chaos in the country by formally tendering resignations. Political gurus are of the view that it would not be an easy move for Imran Khan to compel the government for conducting the early elections. “There’s many a slip between the cup and the lip,” they said, mentioning that the idea would hardly be materialized. It also needs to be realized that Pakistan is currently struggling to get $30 billion for the rehabilitation of over 33 million flood-affected people.