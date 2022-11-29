Share:

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday ordered government lawyer to take instructions from Secretary Interior in hearing of Senator Azam Swati’s petition about cases registered against him.

Chief Justice IHC Aamir Farooq heard the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Azam Swati seeking details of cases lodged against him in Islamabad, Sindh and Balochistan.

PTI leader’s lawyer, Babar Awan told the court that 50 cases have been reported against his client for the single incident. He pleaded to the court to restrain Azam Swati’s shifting from Islamabad to another place.

The court ordered the Deputy Attorney General to take instructions from Secretary Interior over the matter.

“How the secretary interior ministry controls provincial inspector generals,” the court questioned.

Senator Swati in his petition stated that the court is the only platform from where he can get details of all the cases lodged against him.

Swati told the court that it is his right to get a fair trial according to the law.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till Friday.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested Senator Azam Swati, in a case related to controversial tweets against the state institutions.

It is pertinent to mention here that Swati was arrested for the second time in the same case over a month after he secured post-arrest bail from a court in the capital city.

“The charge of instigation for sedition requires more inquiry under the relevant clauses,” the court had observed in a written judgment.